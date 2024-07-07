Joe Biden Urges Unity Amid Democratic Reelection Pressure

US President Joe Biden urged supporters to stay unified behind him during a spirited service at Mount Airy Church of God in Christ in Philadelphia. Biden, 81, dismissed concerns about his age, stating, "I know I look 40" and expressed optimism about America's future if everyone sticks together. Pastor Louis Felton compared Biden to the biblical figure Joseph, noting jealousy as the reason for demands he abandon his reelection bid.

Biden's remarks followed captivating stories from Pastor Felton and emphasized Biden's resilience in the political landscape. Later, Biden planned to rally with union members and local Democrats in Harrisburg, PA before attending a NATO summit. Despite his age being a frequent point of criticism, Biden remains steadfast in his commitment to run for reelection.

Pressure continues from Democratic lawmakers, with some urging Biden to step aside in favor of Vice President Kamala Harris. Despite this, key Democrats like Nancy Pelosi and James Clyburn have shown their support. Biden's visit aimed to galvanize African-American voters while addressing his capability for another term amidst growing calls for cognitive testing.

