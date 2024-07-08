Left Menu

France's New Popular Front Shakes Up Political Landscape

France's hastily assembled New Popular Front (NFP) is poised for a surprise victory in the snap parliamentary elections, challenging the far right and ruling centrists. If projections hold, President Macron will need to appoint a prime minister from the NFP, although the bloc hasn't named a candidate yet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2024 00:24 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 00:24 IST
France's New Popular Front Shakes Up Political Landscape
AI Generated Representative Image

France's left-wing New Popular Front (NFP), an alliance of parties hastily assembled after President Emmanuel Macron called a surprise snap parliamentary election, is poised for a shock victory over the far right and the ruling centrists. Preliminary projections suggest that Macron will have to name a prime minister from the NFP bloc.

The NFP, comprising the Communist Party, the hard-left France Unbowed, the Green party, and the Socialist Party, has yet to disclose its prime ministerial candidate. Some of its leading figures include Jean-Luc Melenchon of France Unbowed, Marine Tondelier of the Greens, Raphael Glucksmann of the Socialist Party, and former CFDT trade union leader Laurent Berger.

Jean-Luc Melenchon, a seasoned figure in French politics with a history of divisive yet influential campaigns, remains a polarizing figure. Marine Tondelier, known for her resistance to the far-right National Rally, heads the Greens. Raphael Glucksmann, a rising star in the Socialist Party, has shown electoral promise. Laurent Berger, though not vying for the prime ministership, is viewed as a potential unifying candidate.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
2
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan
3
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
4
Canadian Woman Charged with Terrorism Offenses After Return from Syria

Canadian Woman Charged with Terrorism Offenses After Return from Syria

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Continuous Welfare Monitoring in Zimbabwe: Insights from High-Frequency COVID-19 Surveys

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024