France Faces Political Turmoil as Parliamentary Elections Result in Hung Parliament

France's recent parliamentary elections have resulted in a hung parliament with the New Popular Front leading. Key political figures express varied reactions, emphasizing the uncertainty and potential instability facing the country. Calls for unity and dialogue emerge as the balance of power shifts within the parliament.

Updated: 08-07-2024 00:26 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 00:26 IST
France faces a significant political shift following the recent parliamentary elections, which have resulted in a hung parliament. The New Popular Front (NFP), a left-wing coalition, has emerged as the frontrunner, leading over President Emmanuel Macron's centrist faction and the far-right National Rally (RN).

Jean-Luc Mélenchon of the hard-left France Unbowed Party declared, "The will of the people must be strictly respected. No arrangement would be acceptable. The defeat of the president and his coalition is clearly confirmed." He called for the New Popular Front to be invited to govern.

Jordan Bardella from the far-right National Rally criticized Macron's handling of the election outcome, stating, "By deliberately trying to paralyze our institutions, Emmanuel Macron has not simply pushed the country towards uncertainty and instability." Bardella highlighted the urgent issues of purchasing power crisis and insecurity facing France.

Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin from Macron's centrist camp noted the lack of a clear winner, emphasizing, "No one can say they have won this legislative election, especially not Mister Mélenchon."

Raphaël Glucksmann and Olivier Faure from the Socialist Party called for constructive dialogue and unity to navigate the divided parliament. Faure stressed, "We have to do our utmost to reunite the country."

