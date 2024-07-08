Left Menu

France Faces Political Uncertainty After Parliamentary Election Shock

The recent French parliamentary election results have plunged the country into political uncertainty with the left-wing New Popular Front (NFP) emerging first, ahead of President Macron's centrists and the far-right National Rally. Key political figures have reacted to the outcome, which indicates a hung parliament.

Updated: 08-07-2024 01:15 IST
France Faces Political Uncertainty After Parliamentary Election Shock
AI Generated Representative Image

Following the upset results of France's parliamentary election on Sunday, the nation is bracing for a hung parliament. The left-wing New Popular Front (NFP) emerged first, ahead of President Emmanuel Macron's centrists and the far-right National Rally (RN).

Prime Minister Gabriel Attal commented, 'Tonight, the (political) extremes have no absolute majority, thanks to our determination and the strength of our values.' Attal announced his impending resignation, citing the loss of the centrists' majority.

Jordan Bardella of the far-right National Rally and Jean-Luc Mélenchon of the hard-left France Unbowed Party criticized President Macron for leading the country into instability. Other political figures, including François Hollande and Raphael Glucksmann from the Socialist Party, emphasized the need for dialogue and unity to navigate the divided parliament.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

