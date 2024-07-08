Left Menu

date 2024-07-08

Mike Johnson to Meet Zelenskiy Amid U.S. Support Uncertainty

U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson is set to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy at the NATO summit in Washington. The meeting comes amid growing concerns about U.S. support for Ukraine, especially if former President Donald Trump wins the upcoming election. Johnson previously led a bipartisan $95 billion aid package for Ukraine.

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy during the NATO summit in Washington on Wednesday, per Johnson's schedule.

Support for Ukraine is anticipated to be a key issue at the Washington summit this week. Concerns are mounting about the future of U.S. support for Kyiv if Donald Trump wins the presidential election on November 5. In April, Johnson led a $95 billion bipartisan aid package for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan, which faced opposition from Trump's congressional allies.

Republican presidential candidate Trump has signaled intentions to cut aid to Kyiv quickly if elected. Although he refrained from opposing the aid package in April, Trump stirred controversy in February by suggesting the U.S. should not defend NATO countries failing to meet their defense obligations. Last month, Reuters reported that two advisers presented Trump with a plan to end Russia's war in Ukraine, contingent on Ukraine entering peace talks in exchange for U.S. weaponry.

Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, which has resulted in massive casualties and city devastation, the U.S. has supplied Ukraine with over $50 billion in military aid.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

