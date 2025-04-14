Left Menu

Stunning Upset: Noboa Seizes Victory in Ecuador's Presidential Election

Incumbent Daniel Noboa claims victory in Ecuador's presidential race, defeating leftist Luisa Gonzalez, who contests the results and demands a recount. Noboa leads with 56% of votes, a 12-point advantage. Gonzalez questions the outcome, seeking verification as ballot counting nears completion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2025 06:56 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 06:56 IST
In an unexpected twist in Ecuador's political landscape, incumbent Daniel Noboa has emerged victorious in the country's presidential race, as declared by the national electoral council. His opponent, leftist Luisa Gonzalez, disputed the outcome, asserting her intent to request a recount.

Defying pre-election forecasts, Noboa secured a commanding 12-point lead over Gonzalez, capturing 56% of the votes. The race, initially predicted to be closer, saw this significant margin in Noboa's favor as ballot counting reached over 90% completion.

Gonzalez addressed her supporters with a resolute stance, expressing disbelief in the results and alleging that falsehoods and violence overshadowed truth and unity. She remains adamant in pursuing a recount, vowing to challenge the current outcome.

(With inputs from agencies.)

