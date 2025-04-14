Left Menu

Historic Victory: Daniel Noboa Wins Ecuador's Presidential Election

President Daniel Noboa secured a historic win in Ecuador's presidential race, defeating leftist rival Luisa Gonzalez by an unexpectedly wide margin. Despite allegations of electoral fraud by Gonzalez, Noboa thanked supporters and pledged to combat crime and revitalize the economy. His victory marks a shift towards conservative governance.

Ecuador's national electoral council declared Daniel Noboa the victor of the presidential race after he maintained a significant 12-point lead over his opponent, Luisa Gonzalez, throughout the ballot count. Gonzalez, rejecting the results, called the outcome "the worst and most grotesque electoral fraud" and demanded a recount.

With 92% of votes tallied, Noboa secured 55.8% of the total compared to Gonzalez's 44.1%, ensuring him a complete four-year term. His campaign focused on countering drug gangs and revitalizing the economy, promising a phase of conservative governance for Ecuador.

Noboa's victory surprised many, considering his narrow win in the first round. He thanked his supporters and celebrated a definitive win in key regions like Guayas. Meanwhile, Gonzalez and former President Rafael Correa questioned the legitimacy of the results and called for heightened vigilance during the process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

