Calls for Biden to Step Down Grow Amid Reelection Concerns

U.S. President Joe Biden faces increased pressure from fellow Democrats to end his reelection bid following a weak debate performance. Biden, supported by some public figures and his church base, vows to remain in the race. Democrats suggest Vice President Kamala Harris as a potential replacement should Biden withdraw.

Joe Biden

Embattled U.S. President Joe Biden is facing growing pressure from fellow Democrats concerned about his candidacy. On Sunday, Biden worked to quell these worries with campaign stops in Pennsylvania, a critical battleground state. Biden, 81, has dismissed calls for him to end his reelection bid as 'nonsense.'

Biden received a warm welcome at a Black church in Philadelphia and attended an event with union members in Harrisburg. Polls indicate waning support from Black voters, a key part of his base. House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries held a call where senior Democrats suggested Biden step aside, with Vice President Kamala Harris seen as a top replacement candidate.

Democratic leaders, including Senators Chris Murphy and Adam Schiff, emphasized the urgency of the situation, urging Biden to demonstrate his capability to lead. Some Democrats, like Bernie Sanders, continue to back Biden, stressing the focus should be on policy, not appearance.

