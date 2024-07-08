NATO Summit: Strong Show of Support for Ukraine and New Alliances

The NATO summit, hosted by US President Joe Biden this week, is set to showcase strong support for Ukraine from America and its allies. Significant announcements for increased military, political, and financial backing are anticipated, along with meetings with EU and Indo-Pacific partners to deepen cooperation, according to administration officials.

This summit marks the first inclusion of Sweden as a member, having officially joined the alliance in March. The event also celebrates NATO's 75th anniversary, highlighting its evolution into a formidable military alliance of 32 nations.

Senior administration officials emphasize NATO's indispensable role in Euro-Atlantic security and its deterrent effect on threats to the US and its allies. The Washington summit sends a firm message to Russia, reinforcing the coalition's unwavering support for Ukraine.

President Biden will welcome NATO leaders on Tuesday. A 75th-anniversary commemoration event will follow, with a notable meeting to induct Sweden into the alliance. Additional meetings will focus on strengthening ties with EU and Indo-Pacific states, including Australia, Japan, South Korea, and New Zealand. Discussions are expected to address resilience, cyber disinformation, and technology, with a strong stance on China's role.

