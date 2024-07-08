Left Menu

NATO Summit: Strong Show of Support for Ukraine and New Alliances

The NATO summit, hosted by President Biden, will demonstrate strong support for Ukraine and announce increased military, political, and financial support. Sweden joins as a new member, marking NATO's 75th anniversary. The summit will feature meetings with EU and Indo-Pacific partners and address issues like resilience, cyber disinformation, and technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 08-07-2024 06:36 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 06:36 IST
NATO Summit: Strong Show of Support for Ukraine and New Alliances
  • Country:
  • United States

The NATO summit, hosted by US President Joe Biden this week, is set to showcase strong support for Ukraine from America and its allies. Significant announcements for increased military, political, and financial backing are anticipated, along with meetings with EU and Indo-Pacific partners to deepen cooperation, according to administration officials.

This summit marks the first inclusion of Sweden as a member, having officially joined the alliance in March. The event also celebrates NATO's 75th anniversary, highlighting its evolution into a formidable military alliance of 32 nations.

Senior administration officials emphasize NATO's indispensable role in Euro-Atlantic security and its deterrent effect on threats to the US and its allies. The Washington summit sends a firm message to Russia, reinforcing the coalition's unwavering support for Ukraine.

President Biden will welcome NATO leaders on Tuesday. A 75th-anniversary commemoration event will follow, with a notable meeting to induct Sweden into the alliance. Additional meetings will focus on strengthening ties with EU and Indo-Pacific states, including Australia, Japan, South Korea, and New Zealand. Discussions are expected to address resilience, cyber disinformation, and technology, with a strong stance on China's role.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
2
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan
3
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
4
Canadian Woman Charged with Terrorism Offenses After Return from Syria

Canadian Woman Charged with Terrorism Offenses After Return from Syria

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Continuous Welfare Monitoring in Zimbabwe: Insights from High-Frequency COVID-19 Surveys

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024