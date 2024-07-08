Hungarian PM Viktor Orban Pursues 'Peace Mission 3.0' in China Amid Ukraine Conflict

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban made an unexpected trip to China on Monday, following similar visits to Russia and Ukraine, aiming to explore peaceful resolutions for the conflict in Ukraine.

Orban referred to the initiative as 'Peace Mission 3.0' on social media, sharing a photo of his arrival in Beijing where he was received by Chinese Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Hua Chunying and other officials.

State broadcaster CCTV reported that Orban later met with Chinese President Xi Jinping. His unannounced visit came after trips to Moscow and Kyiv last week, where he proposed an immediate cease-fire.

The trip to Moscow was criticized by Kyiv and European leaders. Orban asserted Hungary's unique role in mediating talks as the EU presidency rotates, though EU officials disputed any broader mandate for him.

Known for his close ties with Putin, Orban has often blocked EU measures to assist Kyiv and sanction Moscow. His stance has frustrated EU and NATO allies, who view Russia's actions as a violation of international law and a risk to Eastern European security.

