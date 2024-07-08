Left Menu

BSP Leader K Armstrong Laid to Rest Amid Political Outcry

K Armstrong, the slain BSP Tamil Nadu president, was buried in Tiruvallur district after the Madras High Court rejected his family's plea to bury the body at the party office. The funeral procession saw political leaders and supporters, while BSP leader Mayawati demanded a CBI probe into the killing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 08-07-2024 09:18 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 09:18 IST
  • India

On Monday, the late BSP Tamil Nadu president K Armstrong was interred in neighbouring Tiruvallur district following the Madras High Court's denial of his family's request to bury him at the party office.

The burial in Pothur concluded an almost eight-hour-long funeral procession from the city, observed under police protection. Political figures, including VCK founder Thol Thirumavalavan, were present.

Armstrong succumbed to a fatal attack by armed assailants near his home on Friday. BSP leader and ex-Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati, who paid her respects on Sunday, has called for a CBI investigation. The family's appeal to bury him at the party office was rejected due to residential zoning concerns, leading the court to approve burial on a relative's property in Pothur.

Armstrong's wife sought the court's intervention, and the state government proposed the alternative burial site. The High Court accordingly directed the burial at Pothur.

