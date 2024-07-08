Left Menu

Orbán's Diplomatic Ballet: Hungary PM's China Visit Seeks Peace in Ukraine

Hungary's Prime Minister, Viktor Orbán, made an unanticipated trip to China following visits to Russia and Ukraine. His 'Peace mission 3.0' aims to discuss the Ukraine conflict with global leaders, including Chinese President Xi Jinping. Orbán's actions have stirred mixed reactions, highlighting Hungary's evolving political stance.

Updated: 08-07-2024 10:48 IST
  • China

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orbán embarked on an unexpected visit to China on Monday, following earlier trips to Russia and Ukraine. The goal: to explore potential peaceful resolutions for the ongoing Ukraine conflict.

Dubbed 'Peace mission 3.0' by Orbán, the visit saw him greeted in Beijing by Chinese Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Hua Chunying. Later in the day, he held discussions with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as reported by state broadcaster CCTV.

This visit follows Orbán's meetings with leading figures in Russia and Ukraine as part of his broader diplomatic efforts. However, these actions have received mixed reactions from both Kyiv and European leaders, with Orbán often seen as having close ties with Moscow, complicating his standing within the EU and NATO.

