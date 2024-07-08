Modi's Russia Visit: Congress Raises Concerns Over Indian Nationals in Russian Army

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Russia on Monday for a crucial summit with President Vladimir Putin amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. The Congress party has questioned whether Modi will address the issue of Indian nationals fighting for the Russian Army and ensure their safe return to India.

This is Modi's first trip to Russia since 2019 and the first since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh noted that while Modi's propagandists claim he has eased tensions between the two nations, the actual trade relationship between India and Russia has become increasingly lopsided.

Ramesh highlighted that India's exports to Russia have stagnated, while imports have surged dramatically. He questioned whether Modi will address this trade imbalance during his talks with Putin. According to the Indian Embassy in Moscow, at least 50 Indian nationals have joined the Russian Army, and two have already been confirmed killed in the war.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)