Telangana CM Commemorates 75th Birth Anniversary of Y S Rajasekhara Reddy

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday paid homage to former Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh Y S Rajasekhara Reddy on his 75th birth anniversary. He recalled YSR's wish to see Rahul Gandhi as Prime Minister of India.

Revanth Reddy called on supporters to pledge support for Rahul Gandhi's premiership, stating that this would be the true way to honor Rajasekhara Reddy's legacy. He remarked that those opposing this vision opposed YSR's ideals.

An event was held at Gandhi Bhavan to mark the occasion, where tributes were paid by party leaders at YSR's statue in Punjagutta and a photo exhibition on his life was displayed.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)