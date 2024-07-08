Confusion Reigns as Rawat Takes Oath Twice as Cabinet Minister in Madhya Pradesh

BJP leader Ramniwas Rawat took his oath as a cabinet minister in Madhya Pradesh on Monday, following Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's expansion of his ministry. The event, however, witnessed an unusual twist.

Rawat initially misread his oath paper, saying ''Rajya Mantri'' instead of ''Rajya Ke Mantri''. This mistake led to confusion among reporters and officials, as it was unclear if he had sworn in as a state minister or a cabinet minister.

When the authorities realized the error, Rawat was asked to take the oath again. This second oath-taking ceremony was held at the Darbar Hall in the Governor House, where Governor Mangubhai Patel officiated the proceedings in the presence of CM Yadav and other dignitaries.

Rawat, a seasoned politician and six-time MLA from Vijaypur in Sheopur district, recently joined BJP during the Lok Sabha campaign but has not resigned from the assembly as a Congress MLA. With Rawat's induction, the strength of the Yadav cabinet now stands at 32 members.

