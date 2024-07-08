Putin and Modi to Discuss Trade and Diplomacy in Moscow
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold face-to-face talks in Moscow, focusing on trade imbalance and the discharge of Indian citizens involved in the Ukraine war. The two leaders will meet informally to discuss various topics with a free agenda.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2024 15:00 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 15:00 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for face-to-face talks in Moscow on Monday, according to the Kremlin.
Modi is scheduled to arrive in Moscow later today for a two-day state visit. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced the leaders would hold an informal evening meeting to discuss various topics with a free agenda, one-on-one.
Top priorities for Modi include addressing India's trade imbalance with Russia and securing the release of Indian citizens misled into participating in the Ukraine conflict, as indicated by a senior Indian official last week.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ukraine's Drone Offensive Targets Russian Regions: No Damage Reported
Russia's Air Assault on Kyiv Sparks Defense Response
Kyiv Region Struck by Russian Missile Attack: Two Injured, Multiple Buildings Damaged
Russia's Nuclear Doctrine: Potential Changes Amid Rising Threats
Russia Accuses U.S. of Direct Involvement in Crimean Missile Attack