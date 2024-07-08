Putin and Modi to Discuss Trade and Diplomacy in Moscow

Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for face-to-face talks in Moscow on Monday, according to the Kremlin.

Modi is scheduled to arrive in Moscow later today for a two-day state visit. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced the leaders would hold an informal evening meeting to discuss various topics with a free agenda, one-on-one.

Top priorities for Modi include addressing India's trade imbalance with Russia and securing the release of Indian citizens misled into participating in the Ukraine conflict, as indicated by a senior Indian official last week.

