Gerasimov Inspects Russian Forces in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

Russia's general staff chief, Valery Gerasimov, inspected the 'Centre' group of Russian forces in Ukraine's Donetsk region, focusing on the Pokrovsk area. He was briefed on battlefield updates and Russia's territorial control. A video of his visit was shared by the defence ministry.

Updated: 14-07-2025 15:02 IST
In a significant military move, Valery Gerasimov, the chief of Russia's general staff, has undertaken an inspection of the 'Centre' group of forces operating in the Pokrovsk area of Ukraine's Donetsk region, according to Russia's defence ministry.

The Pokrovsk area, referred to by Russia as Krasnoarmeisk, remains a key focus of Moscow's military strategy to consolidate control over the Donetsk region. Gerasimov's visit highlights the ongoing efforts to tighten control in eastern Ukraine.

A video released by the defence ministry shows Gerasimov in military action, reinforcing Russian authority. Moscow currently holds about 19% of Ukraine, including crucial areas like Crimea, Luhansk, parts of Donetsk, and other territories.

