Constructive Dialogue Unfazed: Russia-U.S. Relations Under Spotlight

Investment envoy Kirill Dmitriev assures continued constructive dialogue between Russia and the U.S., despite attempts at disruption. His remarks precede a major statement from President Trump on the Russia-Ukraine conflict and frustrations with Putin.

Updated: 14-07-2025 13:21 IST
  • Russia

In the face of potential disruptions, Kirill Dmitriev, the Russian President's investment envoy, reaffirmed that constructive dialogue between Russia and the United States will persevere.

Dmitriev shared his commitment to ongoing talks through the Telegram messaging app on Monday.

This proclamation came just hours before U.S. President Donald Trump, frustrated with Russia over the Ukraine conflict, was expected to issue a significant statement concerning Russia.

