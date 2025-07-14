Constructive Dialogue Unfazed: Russia-U.S. Relations Under Spotlight
Investment envoy Kirill Dmitriev assures continued constructive dialogue between Russia and the U.S., despite attempts at disruption. His remarks precede a major statement from President Trump on the Russia-Ukraine conflict and frustrations with Putin.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 14-07-2025 13:21 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 13:21 IST
- Country:
- Russia
In the face of potential disruptions, Kirill Dmitriev, the Russian President's investment envoy, reaffirmed that constructive dialogue between Russia and the United States will persevere.
Dmitriev shared his commitment to ongoing talks through the Telegram messaging app on Monday.
This proclamation came just hours before U.S. President Donald Trump, frustrated with Russia over the Ukraine conflict, was expected to issue a significant statement concerning Russia.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Language Debate Heats Up in Maharashtra: Shinde Accuses Sena of 'Double-faced' Politics
Speculations Stir in Karnataka Politics: A Potential New Prime Minister?
Poonam Dhillon's Dual Journey: From Cinema to Politics
Amaravati Set to Pioneer Quantum Computing Revolution by 2026
Kolkata Law Student Gang Rape Sparks Outrage, Politics & Demands for Justice