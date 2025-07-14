In the face of potential disruptions, Kirill Dmitriev, the Russian President's investment envoy, reaffirmed that constructive dialogue between Russia and the United States will persevere.

Dmitriev shared his commitment to ongoing talks through the Telegram messaging app on Monday.

This proclamation came just hours before U.S. President Donald Trump, frustrated with Russia over the Ukraine conflict, was expected to issue a significant statement concerning Russia.

