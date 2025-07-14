Trump Commits Patriot Systems to Kyiv Amid Escalating Tensions with Russia
In response to Russian aggression, US President Trump announced the deployment of Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine, with costs covered by the EU. Amidst intensifying tensions, Trump met NATO's Secretary General to discuss military support, reaffirming the US commitment to enhancing Ukraine's defense capabilities.
Amid escalating tensions between Ukraine and Russia, U.S. President Donald Trump has confirmed that Washington will supply Kyiv with Patriot air defense systems, with the European Union shouldering the financial burden. This decision follows a series of aggressive actions by Russia, including drone and missile attacks on Kyiv.
Speaking at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, Trump emphasized the business aspect of the deal, stating that European allies will reimburse the U.S. fully. Trump criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin for what he described as deceptive tactics, namely conciliatory talks followed by nighttime bombings.
Simultaneously, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy revealed that discussions with U.S. officials will continue, aiming to solidify military aid. These developments occur after a temporary suspension of weapons shipments to Ukraine, now resumed amidst Russia's latest assault on Kyiv.
