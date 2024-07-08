Left Menu

French Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Shift

French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal resigned after parliamentary elections resulted in a hung parliament, weakening the government's political standing. While Attal indicated his willingness to stay as a caretaker, the decision ultimately lies with President Emmanuel Macron.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 08-07-2024 15:05 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 15:05 IST
French Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Shift
Gabriel Attal
  • Country:
  • France

French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal entered President Emmanuel Macron's office on Monday to tender his resignation following a parliamentary election that saw the government lose its majority to the left in a hung parliament.

It remains unclear whether President Macron will accept or reject the resignation.

Attal, adhering to French political tradition, had already announced on Sunday that he was prepared to continue as a caretaker. However, he noted that the final decision rests with the president.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
3
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
4
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024