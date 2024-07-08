French Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Shift
French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal resigned after parliamentary elections resulted in a hung parliament, weakening the government's political standing. While Attal indicated his willingness to stay as a caretaker, the decision ultimately lies with President Emmanuel Macron.
French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal entered President Emmanuel Macron's office on Monday to tender his resignation following a parliamentary election that saw the government lose its majority to the left in a hung parliament.
It remains unclear whether President Macron will accept or reject the resignation.
Attal, adhering to French political tradition, had already announced on Sunday that he was prepared to continue as a caretaker. However, he noted that the final decision rests with the president.
