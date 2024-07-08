Left Menu

Polling Preparation Underway Amidst Challenging Conditions in Badrinath

Seventeen polling parties have departed for remote polling stations in the Badrinath Assembly constituency ahead of a by-poll on July 10. Equipped with VVPATs, EVMs, and other polling materials, officials oversee the dispatch. Improvement in weather endeavors to clear landslide debris, easing the upcoming by-poll operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gopeshwar | Updated: 08-07-2024 15:45 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 15:45 IST
Seventeen polling parties departed on Monday for remote polling stations in the Badrinath Assembly constituency, where a by-poll is set for July 10. General Observer Anita Ramachandran, District Election Officer Himanshu Khurana, and other officials supervised the dispatch, as the teams carried VVPATs, EVMs, and essential polling materials.

In total, 210 polling stations have been established for the by-poll, covering secluded locations like Molta, Jakhola, Kimana, and others. The officials also noted that an additional 193 polling parties would be sent out on Tuesday.

The district of Chamoli saw improvement in weather conditions, which accelerated the clearing of landslide debris from blocked roads. Despite these efforts, conducting the by-poll remains a logistical challenge.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

