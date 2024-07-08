Polling Preparation Underway Amidst Challenging Conditions in Badrinath

Seventeen polling parties departed on Monday for remote polling stations in the Badrinath Assembly constituency, where a by-poll is set for July 10. General Observer Anita Ramachandran, District Election Officer Himanshu Khurana, and other officials supervised the dispatch, as the teams carried VVPATs, EVMs, and essential polling materials.

In total, 210 polling stations have been established for the by-poll, covering secluded locations like Molta, Jakhola, Kimana, and others. The officials also noted that an additional 193 polling parties would be sent out on Tuesday.

The district of Chamoli saw improvement in weather conditions, which accelerated the clearing of landslide debris from blocked roads. Despite these efforts, conducting the by-poll remains a logistical challenge.

