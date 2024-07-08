Gehlot Criticizes BJP Government for Stifling Protests in Jaipur

Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday accused Rajasthan's BJP government of suppressing the right to protest in Jaipur, calling it an undemocratic practice.

In a post on X, Gehlot mentioned that numerous youths have informed him about their desire to protest on issues such as unemployment allowance, employment, and the restoration of the Rajiv Gandhi Yuva Mitra program. However, the administration is not permitting these demonstrations.

The Congress leader noted that protestors are being forcibly removed from designated protest areas like the Shaheed Smarak. He stressed that peaceful protests are a democratic right and urged the government and police to respect this right.

