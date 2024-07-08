Left Menu

Gehlot Criticizes BJP Government for Stifling Protests in Jaipur

Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has criticized Rajasthan's BJP administration for preventing protests in Jaipur. He stated that youth wishing to demonstrate about issues like unemployment and the Rajiv Gandhi Yuva Mitra program are being barred. Gehlot urges the government to allow peaceful protests, a fundamental democratic right.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 08-07-2024 16:33 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 16:33 IST
Gehlot Criticizes BJP Government for Stifling Protests in Jaipur
Ashok Gehlot
  • Country:
  • India

Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday accused Rajasthan's BJP government of suppressing the right to protest in Jaipur, calling it an undemocratic practice.

In a post on X, Gehlot mentioned that numerous youths have informed him about their desire to protest on issues such as unemployment allowance, employment, and the restoration of the Rajiv Gandhi Yuva Mitra program. However, the administration is not permitting these demonstrations.

The Congress leader noted that protestors are being forcibly removed from designated protest areas like the Shaheed Smarak. He stressed that peaceful protests are a democratic right and urged the government and police to respect this right.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
3
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
4
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024