Polish PM Tusk Asserts Ukraine's Role in Peace Decisions

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stressed the importance of Ukraine's involvement in any decisions about future peace in Ukraine. This statement came after he signed a security agreement with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Warsaw. Tusk also reiterated Poland's support for Ukraine's aspirations to join NATO.

Donald Tusk
  • Country:
  • Poland

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk emphasized on Monday that no future peace accord in Ukraine could be decided without the country's direct input. His remarks followed the signing of a security agreement with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Warsaw.

Tusk highlighted that Poland would steadfastly support Ukraine's ambitions to become a NATO member. This declaration reinforces the solidarity between the two nations amid ongoing tensions in the region.

Tusk's commitment underscores a unified European stance on Ukraine's sovereignty and its aspirations for integration into broader security frameworks.

