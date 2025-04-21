Left Menu

Kremlin Relieved by U.S. Stance Against Ukraine's NATO Membership

The Kremlin expressed satisfaction with the U.S. decision to rule out NATO membership for Ukraine, aligning with Russia's position. Russian officials state Ukraine's NATO ambitions are key to the conflict. Discussions on a peace deal continue, though Russia insists on retaining certain territories and Ukraine dropping NATO ambitions.

The Kremlin has welcomed the U.S. administration's decision to exclude Ukraine from NATO membership, a move that aligns with Moscow's long-standing stance and brings satisfaction to Russian authorities.

U.S. envoy General Keith Kellogg announced that joining NATO was no longer on the table for Ukraine, echoing President Donald Trump's view that past U.S. support for Ukraine's NATO bid partly contributed to the ongoing conflict.

Russia maintains that Ukraine's NATO ambitions threaten its national interests and are a root cause of the war. Talks between Russia and the U.S. regarding a peaceful resolution continue, with the Kremlin firmly opposing major territorial concessions while insisting Ukraine abandon its NATO goals.

