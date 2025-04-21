The Kremlin has welcomed the U.S. administration's decision to exclude Ukraine from NATO membership, a move that aligns with Moscow's long-standing stance and brings satisfaction to Russian authorities.

U.S. envoy General Keith Kellogg announced that joining NATO was no longer on the table for Ukraine, echoing President Donald Trump's view that past U.S. support for Ukraine's NATO bid partly contributed to the ongoing conflict.

Russia maintains that Ukraine's NATO ambitions threaten its national interests and are a root cause of the war. Talks between Russia and the U.S. regarding a peaceful resolution continue, with the Kremlin firmly opposing major territorial concessions while insisting Ukraine abandon its NATO goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)