Kremlin Satisfied with U.S. Stance on Ukraine NATO Membership

The Kremlin expressed satisfaction with the U.S. administration's stance of ruling out Ukraine's NATO membership. However, they refrained from commenting on President Trump's hopes for a deal this week. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that Russia remains open to resolving the Ukraine crisis with ongoing U.S. cooperation.

Updated: 21-04-2025 15:44 IST
  Country:
  • Russia

The Kremlin on Monday conveyed its satisfaction with the U.S. administration's decision to exclude NATO membership for Ukraine, acknowledging this position aligns with Moscow's interests. However, the Kremlin remained tight-lipped about President Donald Trump's hopeful remarks regarding a potential deal later this week.

During a press briefing, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized that President Vladimir Putin and Russia continue to be open to discussions aimed at settling the ongoing Ukraine crisis. Peskov highlighted the importance of collaboration with the United States in these efforts.

While the details of Trump's proposed deal remain unclear, the Kremlin's ongoing engagement with the U.S. signifies a continued interest in addressing the geopolitical tensions surrounding Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

