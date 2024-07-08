Europe Reacts to French Election Result with Relief and Concern

European leaders expressed mixed emotions following the results of the French snap elections. The far-right National Rally did not become the strongest party, easing pro-European fears. However, no party has a majority in the National Assembly, creating a prospect of political paralysis in France.

Germany welcomed the outcome, relieved that nationalist far-right did not top the polls. "For now, a certain relief prevails," said German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's spokesperson Steffen Hebestreit. Scholz had previously expressed concerns about the potential victory of the National Rally.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk reacted positively, highlighting the different reactions across Europe. Ultimately, a leftist coalition emerged with the most parliamentary seats, followed by Emmanuel Macron's centrist alliance and the far-right National Rally in third. Despite high voter turnout, Macron's weakened position post-election could impact Franco-German and broader EU relations.

