Congress Alleges BJP Misusing Government Machinery in Manglaur Bypoll

The Congress on Monday lodged a formal complaint with the Election Commission, accusing the BJP of misusing state machinery to obstruct their election meetings in the Manglaur Assembly constituency, where a bypoll is scheduled for July 10.

A Congress delegation, led by PCC vice president Mathuradutt Joshi, met with Additional Chief Electoral Officer Vijay Kumar Jogdande to submit a letter signed by multiple party leaders. The letter alleges that the BJP is pressuring the local administration to prevent the Congress from holding campaign events.

Furthermore, the Congress claims that BJP is deploying money and muscle power, involving outsiders from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, to sway voters. The party accuses the BJP of distributing cash and liquor in violation of the Model Code of Conduct. Despite the presence of vehicles bearing election posters, the Congress asserts that local police are not acting due to political pressure. They have appealed to the Election Commission to ensure free and fair elections in Manglaur.

