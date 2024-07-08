Japan and Philippines Forge Historic Defence Pact Amid China Tensions
Japan and the Philippines signed a groundbreaking defense pact allowing Japanese forces to deploy for joint drills in the Philippines. The agreement, aimed at countering China's assertive actions in the South China Sea, symbolizes a deepening alliance between the two nations. The pact awaits legislative ratification.
Japan and the Philippines signed a pivotal defense pact on Monday, authorizing the deployment of Japanese forces for joint drills in the Southeast Asian nation. This comes as the countries deepen their alliance amid growing Chinese assertiveness.
The Reciprocal Access Agreement allows Filipino forces in Japan for joint combat training and was signed in Manila by Philippine Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro and Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa, with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. witnessing the ceremony.
Expressing serious concerns over China's actions in the South China Sea, the officials emphasized the importance of maintaining free and open international order. This first defense accord by Japan in Asia requires legislative ratification in both countries. Prime Minister Kishida is ramping up Japan's defensive posture, aligning with President Marcos' security ambitions.
