Karnataka Deputy CM Demands BJP's Explanation Over Liquor Distribution Allegations

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar called on BJP national president J P Nadda to clarify allegations of liquor distribution by a BJP MP at a public event. Speaking at various events, Shivakumar emphasized the importance of good governance and significant developmental grants ahead of by-elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2024 19:10 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 19:10 IST
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a direct confrontation, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Monday urged BJP national president J P Nadda to address allegations of liquor distribution by Chikkaballapur BJP MP to party workers. The demand came during a press conference at Vidhana Soudha.

'Liquor has been distributed to BJP party workers at a public event in Nelamangala. To register a case in this regard is another matter, but before that BJP National President J P Nadda must answer how his party allowed its MP to distribute liquor to its party workers at a public event,' stated Shivakumar.

Shivakumar emphasized the need for national BJP leaders to explain how such actions align with the party's claim of upholding cultural values. Speaking at a 'Government at your doorstep' event in Channapatna taluk, he shifted focus to the state's developmental initiatives.

'Criticism dies while good work lives on for a long time. People's service is important to me. I am the son of Channapatna, my doors are always open to the people,' he remarked. Accusing previous leaders of inactivity, Shivakumar shared that a grant of Rs 167 crore for irrigation in Channapatna and other allocations amounting to Rs 70 crore for various civic works have been approved. Additionally, Rs 50 crore is earmarked for a barrage across the Kanva river.

He announced that over 2,500 pleas for sites and 1,121 requests for homes have been submitted, with officials set to review and process the applications. New layouts, including a 100-acre development in Kanakapura, are also in the pipeline.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

