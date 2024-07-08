Left Menu

Modi Receives Grand Welcome in Moscow; Ostankino Tower Lights Up

Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a high-profile visit to Moscow, greeted by Russian Deputy PM Denis Manturov and the Indian community. The iconic Ostankino TV Tower was illuminated in Indian and Russian flag colors in honor of his visit, marking Modi's first trip to Russia since 2019.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 08-07-2024 19:11 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 19:11 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his high-profile two-day visit to Moscow, greeted with a ceremonial welcome by Russia's First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov at the airport.

One of Moscow's landmarks, the Ostankino TV Tower, lit up in the colors of the Indian and Russian flags in honor of the visit. Rising to 1,771 feet, this tower is Europe's tallest free-standing structure and a symbol of Russian broadcasting.

The Indian community in Moscow accorded a grand welcome to Modi, making his first trip to Russia since 2019 significant, especially in the aftermath of the Ukraine conflict that began in February 2022.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

