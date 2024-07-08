NATO's Crucial Summit: The Future of Ukraine and Military Aid

NATO's 32 member countries convened in Washington this week to deliberate on increased support for Ukraine amid its ongoing war against Russia. A pivotal agenda item focuses on the alliance's commitment to Kyiv, although an official invitation to join NATO remains off the table.

Despite this, numerous Eastern European members advocate for a clear signal affirming Ukraine's path to future membership. In line with last year's summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, NATO leaders reiterated that "Ukraine's future is in NATO," although the consensus on membership remains divided due to the ongoing conflict and necessary internal reforms in Ukraine.

The summit is poised to unveil a comprehensive package for Ukraine, encompassing sustained financial support and the coordination of weapons supplies and troop training. The U.S., along with allies, is anticipated to announce more military aid, including Patriot air defence systems. NATO will also assume a larger role in coordinating these efforts, ensuring continued aid despite potential political changes, such as a possible Donald Trump presidency.

