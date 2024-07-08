New Popular Front Emerges as Leading Bloc in French Parliament

France's left-wing New Popular Front (NFP), a hastily assembled alliance, has emerged as the leading bloc in the next parliament. However, it has yet to gain a working majority.

Political custom typically sees President Emmanuel Macron appoint a prime minister from the largest coalition in parliament. Despite its position, the NFP, comprising the Communist Party, France Unbowed, the Greens, and the Socialist Party, remains undecided on its choice for prime minister due to internal disagreements.

Key figures in the bloc include Jean-Luc Melenchon of France Unbowed, Marine Tondelier of the Greens, and Francois Ruffin, Raphaël Glucksmann, and Laurent Berger from the Socialist Party.

