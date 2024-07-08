Left Menu

European Leaders React to French Legislative Election Results

European leaders expressed relief and concern following the French legislative elections. While the far-right National Rally didn't win the most seats, no party secured a majority, leading to potential political gridlock. Chancellor Scholz and other leaders hope for a stable government to maintain European unity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 08-07-2024 20:17 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 20:17 IST
  • Germany

European leaders have reacted with a mix of relief and concern to the results of the French legislative election, which has left France facing a potential hung parliament and political paralysis.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz of Germany, alongside other EU leaders, expressed relief that the far-right National Rally did not emerge as the strongest party, yet underscored the challenge due to no party holding a majority. Scholz emphasized the importance of a stable government for Franco-German relations and the success of the EU.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer also commented on the elections, stressing the importance of ongoing cooperation with France. The election results reflect a broader European trend towards right-wing politics, with concerns about the future stability of centrist forces. Analysts predict significant impacts on European policies and inter-EU relationships.

