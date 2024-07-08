Biden Defies Party Pressure to Exit 2024 Race Amid Growing Concerns

President Joe Biden stated on Monday that he has no intentions of abandoning his reelection campaign, attempting to quell fears among Democrats that the party could lose control of the White House and Congress in the upcoming U.S. election.

At 81, Biden invited any doubters to challenge him at the Democratic National Convention in August. During a phone call with MSNBC's Morning Joe program, Biden asserted, 'The bottom line here is that I am not going anywhere.'

In a letter, Biden urged uncertain Democratic lawmakers to rally behind his candidacy amid growing calls for his withdrawal. This week proves critical as Biden, having secured enough delegates, faces continuous scrutiny over his age and effectiveness.

