Left Menu

Biden Defies Party Pressure to Exit 2024 Race Amid Growing Concerns

President Joe Biden affirmed his decision to continue his reelection campaign despite concerns from fellow Democrats. He challenged critics to oppose him at the Democratic National Convention. Biden addressed wavering lawmakers in a letter and emphasized unity. Criticisms about his age and electability persist, alongside declining approval ratings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2024 20:54 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 20:54 IST
Biden Defies Party Pressure to Exit 2024 Race Amid Growing Concerns
Joe Biden

President Joe Biden stated on Monday that he has no intentions of abandoning his reelection campaign, attempting to quell fears among Democrats that the party could lose control of the White House and Congress in the upcoming U.S. election.

At 81, Biden invited any doubters to challenge him at the Democratic National Convention in August. During a phone call with MSNBC's Morning Joe program, Biden asserted, 'The bottom line here is that I am not going anywhere.'

In a letter, Biden urged uncertain Democratic lawmakers to rally behind his candidacy amid growing calls for his withdrawal. This week proves critical as Biden, having secured enough delegates, faces continuous scrutiny over his age and effectiveness.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
3
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
4
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024