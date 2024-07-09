Left Menu

Leftist Surge in French Elections Unlikely to Affect U.S.-France Relations

The White House emphasized that recent French election results, which saw a leftist alliance unexpectedly take the top spot, will not affect the strong U.S.-France relationship. This outcome marks a significant setback for Marine Le Pen's nationalist National Rally (RN).

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 09-07-2024 00:34 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 00:34 IST
Leftist Surge in French Elections Unlikely to Affect U.S.-France Relations
  • Country:
  • United States

The White House stated on Monday that the outcome of the recent French elections would not alter the robust relationship between the U.S. and France.

In a surprising turn of events, a leftist alliance emerged as the top contender in the French elections held on Sunday, presenting a major challenge to Marine Le Pen's nationalist National Rally (RN).

This unexpected result has significant implications for French politics, but U.S. officials have reassured that their diplomatic relations with France remain strong and unaffected.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

 Pakistan
3
Samsung Workers Union Launches Three-Day Strike in South Korea

Samsung Workers Union Launches Three-Day Strike in South Korea

 Global
4
Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024