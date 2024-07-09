Leftist Surge in French Elections Unlikely to Affect U.S.-France Relations
The White House emphasized that recent French election results, which saw a leftist alliance unexpectedly take the top spot, will not affect the strong U.S.-France relationship. This outcome marks a significant setback for Marine Le Pen's nationalist National Rally (RN).
The White House stated on Monday that the outcome of the recent French elections would not alter the robust relationship between the U.S. and France.
In a surprising turn of events, a leftist alliance emerged as the top contender in the French elections held on Sunday, presenting a major challenge to Marine Le Pen's nationalist National Rally (RN).
This unexpected result has significant implications for French politics, but U.S. officials have reassured that their diplomatic relations with France remain strong and unaffected.
