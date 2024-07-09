Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi's Visit to Rae Bareli: Strengthening Party Bonds

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to visit his parliamentary constituency Rae Bareli. He will meet with party workers at the Bhuemau guest house, focusing on consolidating party efforts following his significant win in the recent Lok Sabha elections. A prior meeting with party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra underscored his commitment to the region.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to visit his parliamentary constituency Rae Bareli on Tuesday, a local party office-bearer confirmed.

According to Congress' district unit chief Pankaj Tiwari, Gandhi, who serves as the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, will arrive at the Bhuemau guest house at 10 am to engage with party workers.

Gandhi emerged victorious in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, securing the Rae Bareli seat with a margin exceeding 3.90 lakh votes. Following his win, he conducted a meeting with party workers alongside party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, emphasizing his commitment to the constituency.

