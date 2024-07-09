Rishi Sunak Names Shadow Cabinet Amid Conservative Party's Defeat

Rishi Sunak, currently serving as the interim UK Opposition Leader, has unveiled his shadow Cabinet following the Conservative Party's significant loss in the recent general election. The Labour Party's resounding victory has led to several notable resignations and appointments.

David Cameron, who served as foreign secretary under Sunak, resigned, and Andrew Mitchell will now shadow the foreign secretary role. Richard Holden also stepped down as party chairman, replaced by Richard Fuller. Key figures such as Kemi Badenoch and Chris Philp have taken on new shadow positions, while Jeremy Hunt is named shadow chancellor.

The shakeup comes just before early parliamentary business kicks off, with the State Opening of Parliament scheduled for July 17. Prime Minister Keir Starmer, focusing on his international agenda, has already started preparations for his first overseas visit to Washington for the NATO summit. Concurrently, his Cabinet members are addressing key issues, from illegal migration to the India-UK FTA negotiations.

