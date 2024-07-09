PM Modi Pays Tribute at Moscow's 'Tomb of the Unknown Soldier' During Russia Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on a two-day visit to Russia, paid tribute at the 'Tomb of the Unknown Soldier' in Moscow on Tuesday.

During his visit, Modi is set to hold the 22nd India-Russia annual summit with President Vladimir Putin. The Prime Minister laid a wreath at the Tomb, honoring the valor and sacrifice of Soviet soldiers who perished in World War II. "A solemn homage to the brave! PM @narendramodi laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Moscow, saluting valour, sacrifice, and indomitable human courage," tweeted External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on 'X'.

This marks Modi's first trip to Russia since the invasion of Ukraine began. The 'Tomb of the Unknown Soldier,' situated at the Kremlin Wall, features a dark red porphyry monument adorned with a bronze sculpture of a laurel branch and a soldier's helmet placed upon a banner.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi addressed the Indian diaspora in Russia, speaking about India's ongoing transformation and future aspirations. He emphasized India's belief in the strength of its 140 crore citizens, focusing on the country's resolve to achieve 'Viksit Bharat'. Modi reaffirmed, "It is in my DNA to challenge challenges, and India will write a new chapter of global growth in the coming years."

