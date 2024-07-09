Left Menu

PM Modi Pays Tribute at Moscow's 'Tomb of the Unknown Soldier' During Russia Visit

During his two-day visit to Russia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Moscow. He is in Russia for the 22nd India-Russia annual summit with President Vladimir Putin. Modi highlighted India's transformation and future growth potential during his address to the Indian diaspora.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 09-07-2024 15:37 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 15:37 IST
PM Modi Pays Tribute at Moscow's 'Tomb of the Unknown Soldier' During Russia Visit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on a two-day visit to Russia, paid tribute at the 'Tomb of the Unknown Soldier' in Moscow on Tuesday.

During his visit, Modi is set to hold the 22nd India-Russia annual summit with President Vladimir Putin. The Prime Minister laid a wreath at the Tomb, honoring the valor and sacrifice of Soviet soldiers who perished in World War II. "A solemn homage to the brave! PM @narendramodi laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Moscow, saluting valour, sacrifice, and indomitable human courage," tweeted External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on 'X'.

This marks Modi's first trip to Russia since the invasion of Ukraine began. The 'Tomb of the Unknown Soldier,' situated at the Kremlin Wall, features a dark red porphyry monument adorned with a bronze sculpture of a laurel branch and a soldier's helmet placed upon a banner.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi addressed the Indian diaspora in Russia, speaking about India's ongoing transformation and future aspirations. He emphasized India's belief in the strength of its 140 crore citizens, focusing on the country's resolve to achieve 'Viksit Bharat'. Modi reaffirmed, "It is in my DNA to challenge challenges, and India will write a new chapter of global growth in the coming years."

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

 India
3
Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

 India
4
Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024