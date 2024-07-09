Left Menu

Modi Discusses Ukraine Crisis with Putin, Emphasizes Need for Peaceful Resolution

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin to express deep sorrow over the death of innocent children due to the Ukraine conflict. Modi reiterated the necessity of peaceful negotiations to resolve the crisis, while strengthening bilateral ties with Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2024 16:52 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 16:52 IST
Modi Discusses Ukraine Crisis with Putin, Emphasizes Need for Peaceful Resolution
Narendra Modi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed his sorrow to Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding the recent death of innocent children, following a strike on a Kyiv children's hospital. Modi emphasized the need for peaceful negotiations to resolve the ongoing Ukraine conflict during the televised meeting at the Kremlin.

Ukraine has reported recovering fragments of a Russian Kh-101 cruise missile at the hospital, which was hit amid a series of deadly Russian attacks. However, Russia claimed the strike was the result of a malfunctioning Ukrainian anti-missile system, a statement made without providing evidence.

Modi expressed that the loss of innocent lives in any conflict is profoundly painful and stressed that resolving the Ukraine war requires dialogue rather than battlefield confrontations. Putin acknowledged India as a strategic partner and appreciated Modi's efforts towards achieving a peaceful resolution to the war.

During their talks, held a day after the U.S. raised concerns over India's relationship with Moscow, Putin highlighted the special strategic partnership between Russia and India. He thanked Modi for India's balanced stance and its role in addressing critical global issues.

India, focusing on maintaining diplomatic relations, has abstained from condemning Russia's actions in Ukraine and has significantly increased its purchase of Russian oil, thereby marking its importance to Russia amidst Western sanctions.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

 India
3
Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

 India
4
Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024