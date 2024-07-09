Modi Discusses Ukraine Crisis with Putin, Emphasizes Need for Peaceful Resolution

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed his sorrow to Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding the recent death of innocent children, following a strike on a Kyiv children's hospital. Modi emphasized the need for peaceful negotiations to resolve the ongoing Ukraine conflict during the televised meeting at the Kremlin.

Ukraine has reported recovering fragments of a Russian Kh-101 cruise missile at the hospital, which was hit amid a series of deadly Russian attacks. However, Russia claimed the strike was the result of a malfunctioning Ukrainian anti-missile system, a statement made without providing evidence.

Modi expressed that the loss of innocent lives in any conflict is profoundly painful and stressed that resolving the Ukraine war requires dialogue rather than battlefield confrontations. Putin acknowledged India as a strategic partner and appreciated Modi's efforts towards achieving a peaceful resolution to the war.

During their talks, held a day after the U.S. raised concerns over India's relationship with Moscow, Putin highlighted the special strategic partnership between Russia and India. He thanked Modi for India's balanced stance and its role in addressing critical global issues.

India, focusing on maintaining diplomatic relations, has abstained from condemning Russia's actions in Ukraine and has significantly increased its purchase of Russian oil, thereby marking its importance to Russia amidst Western sanctions.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)