Left Menu

AAP Leader Pardeep Chhabra Passes Away at 65

AAP leader and former Chandigarh mayor Pardeep Chhabra passed away at 65. He is survived by his wife and two daughters. Chhabra, undergoing treatment for jaundice, succumbed to his illness on his way to the hospital. He had switched to AAP from Congress in August 2021.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 09-07-2024 17:09 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 17:09 IST
AAP Leader Pardeep Chhabra Passes Away at 65
  • Country:
  • India

In a somber turn of events, AAP leader and former Chandigarh mayor Pardeep Chhabra passed away here on Tuesday at the age of 65. He is survived by his wife and two daughters.

According to his nephew Puneet Chhabra, the AAP leader had been undergoing treatment for jaundice and had complained of ill health early in the morning. Despite immediate attempts to rush him to PGIMER by ambulance, Pardeep Chhabra could not survive the ordeal.

Chhabra, who joined AAP in August 2021 after resigning from Congress, held the position of co-in-charge for the party in Chandigarh and was also the chairman of the Punjab Large Industrial Development Board.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

 India
3
Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

 India
4
Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024