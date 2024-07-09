AAP Leader Pardeep Chhabra Passes Away at 65

In a somber turn of events, AAP leader and former Chandigarh mayor Pardeep Chhabra passed away here on Tuesday at the age of 65. He is survived by his wife and two daughters.

According to his nephew Puneet Chhabra, the AAP leader had been undergoing treatment for jaundice and had complained of ill health early in the morning. Despite immediate attempts to rush him to PGIMER by ambulance, Pardeep Chhabra could not survive the ordeal.

Chhabra, who joined AAP in August 2021 after resigning from Congress, held the position of co-in-charge for the party in Chandigarh and was also the chairman of the Punjab Large Industrial Development Board.

