Left Menu

French Prosecutors Investigate Marine Le Pen's 2022 Campaign Financing

French prosecutors have launched a preliminary investigation into allegations of illegal financing for Marine Le Pen's 2022 presidential campaign. The probe follows a report by the CNCCFP that raised concerns over possible embezzlement, forgery, and fraud. Le Pen's party denies wrongdoing and is facing separate charges related to EU funds misuse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2024 17:14 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 17:14 IST
French Prosecutors Investigate Marine Le Pen's 2022 Campaign Financing
Marine Le Pen

French prosecutors have initiated a preliminary probe into allegations of illegal financing related to Marine Le Pen's 2022 presidential campaign, the Paris prosecutor's office announced on Tuesday. The investigation follows a 2023 report by the National Commission on Campaign Accounts and Political Financing (CNCCFP), which scrutinizes election expenses and funding.

The probe, launched on July 2, will examine allegations that include embezzlement, forgery, fraud, and that a candidate accepted a loan during an electoral campaign. Both Marine Le Pen and her party have denied any wrongdoing. Representatives from the National Rally could not immediately be reached for comment.

Additionally, Le Pen is set to stand trial later this year alongside 27 others on charges of misusing European Union funds, allegations her party contests. This investigation, initiated in 2016, seeks to determine if funds meant for EU parliamentary assistants were improperly used to pay the party's staff. Le Pen, who led RN until 2021, ran against Emmanuel Macron in the 2017 and 2022 presidential elections and may run again in 2027.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

 India
3
Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

 India
4
Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024