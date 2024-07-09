French Prosecutors Investigate Marine Le Pen's 2022 Campaign Financing

French prosecutors have initiated a preliminary probe into allegations of illegal financing related to Marine Le Pen's 2022 presidential campaign, the Paris prosecutor's office announced on Tuesday. The investigation follows a 2023 report by the National Commission on Campaign Accounts and Political Financing (CNCCFP), which scrutinizes election expenses and funding.

The probe, launched on July 2, will examine allegations that include embezzlement, forgery, fraud, and that a candidate accepted a loan during an electoral campaign. Both Marine Le Pen and her party have denied any wrongdoing. Representatives from the National Rally could not immediately be reached for comment.

Additionally, Le Pen is set to stand trial later this year alongside 27 others on charges of misusing European Union funds, allegations her party contests. This investigation, initiated in 2016, seeks to determine if funds meant for EU parliamentary assistants were improperly used to pay the party's staff. Le Pen, who led RN until 2021, ran against Emmanuel Macron in the 2017 and 2022 presidential elections and may run again in 2027.

