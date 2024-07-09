Left Menu

Israeli Strike in Syria Kills Ex-Bodyguard of Hezbollah Leader

An Israeli strike in Syria killed Yasser Nemr Qranbish, a former bodyguard of Hezbollah’s leader. This incident follows ongoing tensions and clashes between Israel and Hezbollah. The strike also resulted in the deaths of two Hezbollah members, while a Syrian driver was critically injured.

Beirut | Updated: 09-07-2024 20:14 IST
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

An Israeli strike in Syria on Tuesday resulted in the death of Yasser Nemr Qranbish, a former personal bodyguard of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, according to a Hezbollah official.

The attack occurred near the Syria-Lebanon border, following reports of an Israeli drone strike on a vehicle in the area. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights confirmed that two Hezbollah members were killed, while a Syrian driver sustained critical injuries. Israeli and Syrian authorities have yet to comment.

Hezbollah supporters mourned Qranbish on social media, referring to him as the "shield of the Sayyed." The incident highlights the ongoing tensions between Israel and Hezbollah, exacerbated since the Hamas attack on southern Israel last October. Israeli airstrikes have since killed over 450 people in Lebanon, with both sides suffering significant losses and displacements.

