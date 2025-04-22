Tensions Escalate: Key Jama'a Islamiya Commander Killed in Israeli Drone Strike
An Israeli drone strike killed Hussein Atawi, a top commander from Jama'a Islamiya near Beirut, linked to Hamas. The IDF confirmed his involvement in planning attacks from Lebanon into Israel. The incident heightens tensions between Israel and Lebanon post-ceasefire, with condemnation from Hezbollah and Lebanese groups.
In a significant escalation of regional tensions, an Israeli drone strike south of Beirut has claimed the life of Hussein Atawi, a top commander of the militant group Jama'a Islamiya. The group confirmed the attack, which was later verified by Israeli authorities.
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) revealed Atawi's connection with Hamas, describing him as a key figure involved in orchestrating terrorist activities aimed at Israeli soldiers from the safety of Lebanon. His demise occurred while traveling between his home and office, according to Jama'a Islamiya officials.
Throughout the previous conflict, Jama'a Islamiya's armed wing, the Fajr Forces, staged numerous rocket attacks against Israel. Despite a ceasefire, Israel has continued preemptive strikes in Lebanon, citing threats from Hezbollah and Jama'a Islamiya, actions Lebanese groups denounce as violations of sovereignty and peace agreements.
(With inputs from agencies.)
