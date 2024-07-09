UK Government Unveils National Wealth Fund to Bolster Investment in Modern Industries

The UK Government has taken a significant step towards boosting public and private investment by launching a National Wealth Fund. The initiative, led by Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Finance Minister Rachel Reeves, aims to attract tens of billions of pounds into burgeoning sectors to speed up the economy and meet net-zero targets.

Announcing the structure, Reeves emphasized that Britain is 'open for business' and detailed plans to allocate an additional £7.3 billion ($9.35 billion) via the existing UK Infrastructure Bank for immediate investment. The government hopes to leverage private capital to amplify this fund, targeting industries like ports, hydrogen, automotive, and steel.

Business investment across the UK has lagged since the 2016 Brexit vote, contributing to economic stagnation. Clarifying the operational framework and role of each governmental development institution is crucial for this initiative's success, according to advisors. Labour also plans to establish Great British Energy, a new state power firm, as part of this broader economic strategy.

