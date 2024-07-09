Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Predicts Congress Victory in Assembly Bypolls

As the assembly bypolls approach, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu predicts an increase in Congress seats from 38 to 41. He accuses the BJP of using money to topple the government and emphasizes recent government achievements like restoring the Old Pension Scheme and introducing English medium education in government schools.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 09-07-2024 21:04 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 21:04 IST
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Predicts Congress Victory in Assembly Bypolls
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu
  • Country:
  • India

Just hours before the assembly bypolls, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu confidently predicted an increase in Congress seats from 38 to 41 in the 68-member House.

The upcoming elections in Dehra, Hamirpur, and Nalagarh follow the resignation of three Independent MLAs accepted by the Speaker earlier in June. Sukhu accused the BJP of attempting to overthrow the democratically elected government through financial incentives and urged voters to reject these 'turncoats.'

He further alleged that the three Independents had 'sold' themselves to the BJP, betraying their constituents. Sukhu emphasized that this bypoll is a battle between truth and deceit, where truth will prevail. He also highlighted the government's achievements over the past three and a half years, such as restoring the Old Pension Scheme and introducing English medium education in government schools from Class 1.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

 India
3
Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

 India
4
Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024