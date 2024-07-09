Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Predicts Congress Victory in Assembly Bypolls

Just hours before the assembly bypolls, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu confidently predicted an increase in Congress seats from 38 to 41 in the 68-member House.

The upcoming elections in Dehra, Hamirpur, and Nalagarh follow the resignation of three Independent MLAs accepted by the Speaker earlier in June. Sukhu accused the BJP of attempting to overthrow the democratically elected government through financial incentives and urged voters to reject these 'turncoats.'

He further alleged that the three Independents had 'sold' themselves to the BJP, betraying their constituents. Sukhu emphasized that this bypoll is a battle between truth and deceit, where truth will prevail. He also highlighted the government's achievements over the past three and a half years, such as restoring the Old Pension Scheme and introducing English medium education in government schools from Class 1.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)