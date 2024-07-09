Activist Manoj Jarange Accuses Minister of Casteism Amid Maratha Quota Protests

Activist Manoj Jarange on Tuesday accused Maharashtra cabinet minister Chhagan Bhujbal of indulging in casteism and alleged he was trying to create a rift and potentially trigger riots between Maratha and OBC communities in the state.

Addressing a rally in Latur in central Maharashtra, he also targeted Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who holds the home portfolio, over the police action against Maratha quota protesters at Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district in August-September last year.

Strongly refuting allegations that he was indulging in 'casteism', Jarange maintained that if these charges are proved by his opponents, he will not show his face to Maratha community members.

