Activist Manoj Jarange Accuses Minister of Casteism Amid Maratha Quota Protests

Activist Manoj Jarange has accused Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal of instigating caste-based conflicts between Maratha and OBC communities. Addressing a rally in Latur, he condemned the state government for its handling of Maratha quota protests and alleged bias in issuing Kunbi certificates, essential for Maratha community's reservation benefits.

Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 09-07-2024 21:28 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 21:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Activist Manoj Jarange on Tuesday accused Maharashtra cabinet minister Chhagan Bhujbal of indulging in casteism and alleged he was trying to create a rift and potentially trigger riots between Maratha and OBC communities in the state.

Addressing a rally in Latur in central Maharashtra, he also targeted Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who holds the home portfolio, over the police action against Maratha quota protesters at Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district in August-September last year.

Strongly refuting allegations that he was indulging in 'casteism', Jarange maintained that if these charges are proved by his opponents, he will not show his face to Maratha community members.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

