Biden-Harris 2024: Tapping Into Asian American Voter Power

President Joe Biden's reelection campaign is focusing on Asian American voters with Vice President Kamala Harris leading the efforts. Events including a keynote in Philadelphia and an appearance in Las Vegas aim to mobilize this crucial demographic. The campaign will provide resources in multiple languages to overcome barriers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 09-07-2024 22:35 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 22:35 IST
President Joe Biden's reelection campaign is intensifying efforts to connect with Asian American voters, with Vice President Kamala Harris spearheading the initiative. This week, events will take place in Nevada and Pennsylvania.

AANHPIs for Biden-Harris will commence with an event in Las Vegas on Tuesday, featuring former 'Top Chef' host Padma Lakshmi. Harris, the first South Asian vice president, has garnered more attention after Biden's recent debate performance sparked speculation about his candidacy.

Harris is scheduled to deliver a keynote address on Saturday at a Philadelphia town hall hosted by APIAVote, aimed at mobilizing Asian American voters. 'We need to ensure that AA and NHPI voices are heard at the ballot boxes around our country,' Harris emphasized in a campaign video.

The campaign's Asian American voter outreach follows earlier initiatives targeting Black and Latino voters, with events planned in key battleground states. Nadia Belkin and Andrew Peng will lead the efforts, providing resources in several languages, including Chinese, Tagalog, Hindi, and Korean.

