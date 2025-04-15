Left Menu

Simta Astrix Unveils State-of-the-Art Experience Center in Chennai

Simta Astrix launched its new 6500 sq. feet Experience Center in Chennai, featuring a diverse range of innovative uPVC products. The center aims to engage with architects, builders, and developers, providing visitors a firsthand look at its high-quality offerings for enhanced home and business spaces.

Coimbatore | Updated: 15-04-2025 11:28 IST
Simta Astrix, a key player in the manufacturing of uPVC windows and doors, has inaugurated a sprawling 6500 square feet Experience Center in Annai Indira Nagar, Maduravoyal, Chennai. The center offers an immersive showcase of the company's pioneering products.

The opening event was attended by notable industry leaders, including Mr. S. Sathishkumar of DAC Developers and Mr. P. Arunkumar of PSK Group, as well as delegates from real estate, architecture, and home design sectors. The initiative seeks to create a direct engagement platform for professionals, enhancing Simta Astrix's reach in the Chennai market.

Designed to engage and inspire visitors, the center features an array of uPVC windows, doors, and interior solutions, alongside ABS and steel doors. The facility encourages potential clients to explore its innovative products firsthand, catering to the city's growing development needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

