NATO's Renewed Commitment: Strengthening Support for Ukraine
White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan revealed several measures to bolster U.S. and NATO support for Ukraine during a summit in Washington. These include establishing a new military command in Germany for Ukrainian troop training and appointing a senior representative in Kyiv to deepen ties with NATO.
NATO is set to announce the establishment of a new military command in Germany, led by a three-star general, dedicated to training and equipping Ukrainian troops. Additionally, NATO will appoint a senior representative in Kyiv to fortify the alliance's relationship with Ukraine, Sullivan revealed at a defense industry conference sponsored by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.
Sullivan emphasized NATO's long-term commitment to Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression, declaring, "(Russian President Vladimir) Putin cannot divide us. He cannot outlast us. He cannot weaken us. And Ukraine, not Russia, will prevail."
