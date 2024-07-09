NATO's Renewed Commitment: Strengthening Support for Ukraine

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan outlined a series of measures to strengthen U.S. and NATO support for Ukraine during a summit in Washington.

NATO is set to announce the establishment of a new military command in Germany, led by a three-star general, dedicated to training and equipping Ukrainian troops. Additionally, NATO will appoint a senior representative in Kyiv to fortify the alliance's relationship with Ukraine, Sullivan revealed at a defense industry conference sponsored by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

Sullivan emphasized NATO's long-term commitment to Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression, declaring, "(Russian President Vladimir) Putin cannot divide us. He cannot outlast us. He cannot weaken us. And Ukraine, not Russia, will prevail."

