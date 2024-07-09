Left Menu

NATO's Renewed Commitment: Strengthening Support for Ukraine

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan revealed several measures to bolster U.S. and NATO support for Ukraine during a summit in Washington. These include establishing a new military command in Germany for Ukrainian troop training and appointing a senior representative in Kyiv to deepen ties with NATO.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2024 23:31 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 23:31 IST
NATO's Renewed Commitment: Strengthening Support for Ukraine
Jake Sullivan

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan outlined a series of measures to strengthen U.S. and NATO support for Ukraine during a summit in Washington.

NATO is set to announce the establishment of a new military command in Germany, led by a three-star general, dedicated to training and equipping Ukrainian troops. Additionally, NATO will appoint a senior representative in Kyiv to fortify the alliance's relationship with Ukraine, Sullivan revealed at a defense industry conference sponsored by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

Sullivan emphasized NATO's long-term commitment to Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression, declaring, "(Russian President Vladimir) Putin cannot divide us. He cannot outlast us. He cannot weaken us. And Ukraine, not Russia, will prevail."

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024