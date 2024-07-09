Historic Visit: Narendra Modi in Austria After Four Decades

Prime Minister Narendra Modi touched down in Austria on Tuesday, following a stint in Moscow, for a landmark two-day visit. This trip marks the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Austria in over four decades, with the last being Indira Gandhi's in 1983.

During his stay, Modi is scheduled to meet President Alexander Van der Bellen and hold talks with Chancellor Karl Nehammer. The discussions will explore avenues to strengthen bilateral relations and grapple with shared geopolitical challenges.

In anticipation of the visit, Modi emphasized the shared democratic values and rule of law that underpin Indo-Austrian relations. Austrian Chancellor Nehammer expressed his enthusiasm on social media, calling the visit a significant milestone as the two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties.

