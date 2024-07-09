Left Menu

Historic Visit: Narendra Modi in Austria After Four Decades

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Austria from Moscow for a historic two-day visit, marking the first by an Indian Prime Minister in over 40 years. The visit aims to deepen bilateral ties and explore geopolitical cooperation. Modi will meet Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen and Chancellor Karl Nehammer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vienna | Updated: 09-07-2024 23:57 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 23:57 IST
Historic Visit: Narendra Modi in Austria After Four Decades
Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • Austria

Prime Minister Narendra Modi touched down in Austria on Tuesday, following a stint in Moscow, for a landmark two-day visit. This trip marks the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Austria in over four decades, with the last being Indira Gandhi's in 1983.

During his stay, Modi is scheduled to meet President Alexander Van der Bellen and hold talks with Chancellor Karl Nehammer. The discussions will explore avenues to strengthen bilateral relations and grapple with shared geopolitical challenges.

In anticipation of the visit, Modi emphasized the shared democratic values and rule of law that underpin Indo-Austrian relations. Austrian Chancellor Nehammer expressed his enthusiasm on social media, calling the visit a significant milestone as the two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024